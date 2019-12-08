Montgomery is expected to take on an increased snap count Sunday against the Dolphins with lead back Le'Veon Bell (illness) ruled out for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini notes that the second option on the Jets' depth chart, Bilal Powell, will likely see the most significant uptick in snaps/touches while Bell is sidelined, but there should still be some extra work to go around for Montgomery and Josh Adams as both players move up a spot in the pecking order. Montgomery, who has put up 114 total yards across 27 touches (19 carries, eight receptions) this season, still represents little more than a desperation play in the majority of fantasy leagues.