Jets' Ty Montgomery: Could benefit from Bell's absence
Montgomery is expected to take on an increased snap count Sunday against the Dolphins with lead back Le'Veon Bell (illness) ruled out for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Cimini notes that the second option on the Jets' depth chart, Bilal Powell, will likely see the most significant uptick in snaps/touches while Bell is sidelined, but there should still be some extra work to go around for Montgomery and Josh Adams as both players move up a spot in the pecking order. Montgomery, who has put up 114 total yards across 27 touches (19 carries, eight receptions) this season, still represents little more than a desperation play in the majority of fantasy leagues.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 14 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 14 injuries: Bell, Jacobs risky
Just in time for Week 14 are injury worries for a bunch of high profile Fantasy running backs....
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...