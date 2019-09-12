Montgomery will step in as the lead running back if Le'Veon Bell (shoulder) doesn't play in Monday's game against Cleveland, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Bell practiced Wednesday after coming out of the season opener with what he referred to as "normal soreness", but he was absent from Thursday's session, instead going for an MRI. He played every snap on offense in a 17-16 loss to Buffalo, with Montgomery chipping in two carries for four yards on five snaps in two-RB formations. Montgomery wouldn't necessarily handle an every-down role in the event of a Bell absence, as the Jets have another experienced backup in Bilal Powell, along with second-year pro Trenton Cannon. It's already a tough spot for the Jets offense, with Sam Darnold (illness) ruled out for at least one week --- and probably longer -- while he recovers from mononucleosis.