Jets' Ty Montgomery: Could replace Bell as starter
Montgomery will step in as the lead running back if Le'Veon Bell (shoulder) doesn't play in Monday's game against Cleveland, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Bell practiced Wednesday after coming out of the season opener with what he referred to as "normal soreness", but he was absent from Thursday's session, instead going for an MRI. He played every snap on offense in a 17-16 loss to Buffalo, with Montgomery chipping in two carries for four yards on five snaps in two-RB formations. Montgomery wouldn't necessarily handle an every-down role in the event of a Bell absence, as the Jets have another experienced backup in Bilal Powell, along with second-year pro Trenton Cannon. It's already a tough spot for the Jets offense, with Sam Darnold (illness) ruled out for at least one week --- and probably longer -- while he recovers from mononucleosis.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 WR Preview: Jets grounded?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 2 including...