Montomgery played four offensive snaps and didn't touch the ball in the Week 17 season finale against Buffalo. He finishes the 2019 campaign with 32 carries for 103 yards and 13 catches for 90 yards.

Montgomery will hit free agency, but the 26-year-old running back's versatility should lead to no shortage of suitors if the Jets don't want him back. While he's not suited to be the focal point of an offense, Montgomery's ability to catch the ball out of the backfield while also contributing in the return game on special teams make him a valuable depth piece.