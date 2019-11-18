Montgomery rushed twice for 11 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 34-17 win over Washington.

Recent practice squad call-up Josh Adams actually got two more carries than Montgomery, but all four Jets running backs were able to get some touches in this blowout win. The kick return carousel continues to spin in New York, as Montgomery wasn't involved in that aspect of the game after getting some return opportunities in the previous game.

