Montgomery (foot/hip) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report.

On the heels of a season-high 12 touches for 61 yards from scrimmage this past Sunday versus the Dolphins, Montgomery is dealing with a pair of injuries. The increased usage was afforded to him by Le'Veon Bell's absence due to an illness, but the workhorse was back at the team facilities Monday and estimated as 'full' to begin Week 15 prep. Assuming Bell is himself by Thursday's game in Baltimore, Montgomery will revert to second or third on the depth chart, depending on the health of Bilal Powell (ankle/illness), who was listed as a non-participant Monday.

