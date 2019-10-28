Montgomery didn't touch the ball on offense in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville, but he returned two kickoffs for 31 yards.

Montgomery watched Bilal Powell serve as the backup to Le'Veon Bell, as Powell received four carries. Nonetheless, Montgomery's versatility still makes him the Jets running back to target should an injury befall Bell.

