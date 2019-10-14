Montgomery didn't record a carry but caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 24-22 win over Dallas.

Montgomery has recorded more than three touches only once all season. That was in Week 2, when Le'Veon Bell came in questionable with a shoulder injury and Montgomery spelled him with six touches. In other words, owners can continue to ignore Montgomery as long as Bell's out there.

