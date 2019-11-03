Montgomery didn't touch the ball in Sunday's 26-18 loss to Miami.

Montgomery was held without a touch for the second consecutive game while Bilal Powell served as the backup running back with two carries. With New York preferring the combination of Vyncint Smith and Braxton Berrios in the return game, Montgomery has been left without a role altogether.

