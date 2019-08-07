Jets' Ty Montgomery: Opens second on depth chart
Montgomery is listed as the No. 2 running back and No. 2 kick returner on the Jets' first unofficial depth chart, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
Montgomery is likely pleased with his initial placement in what should be a heated battle for snaps behind Le'Veon Bell, but his value to the team would increase if he's able to leapfrog second-year running back Trenton Cannon for the special teams role. Cannon struggled with ball security last season and is on the roster bubble, while Montgomery has averaged 22.7 yards per return on 35 career kick returns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lindsay drops
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Target risers and fallers
Heath Cummings unveils his projected target leaders for wide receiver and tight end as well...
-
Can JuJu be the No. 1 WR?
There's little reason to worry about whether JuJu Smith-Schuster can rise to the challenge...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Murray
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
WR Preview: Breakouts
Want league-winning upside? Our Fantasy team gives you their favorite breakout picks to target...
-
WR Preview: Busts
You want to know who to draft, but you need to know who not to draft. Our Fantasy team gives...