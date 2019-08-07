Montgomery is listed as the No. 2 running back and No. 2 kick returner on the Jets' first unofficial depth chart, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Montgomery is likely pleased with his initial placement in what should be a heated battle for snaps behind Le'Veon Bell, but his value to the team would increase if he's able to leapfrog second-year running back Trenton Cannon for the special teams role. Cannon struggled with ball security last season and is on the roster bubble, while Montgomery has averaged 22.7 yards per return on 35 career kick returns.