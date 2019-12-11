Play

Montgomery (foot/hip) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Montgomery logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week while dealing with foot and hip injuries. With Bilal Powell (ankle/illness) ruled out for Thursday's tilt in Baltimore, Montgomery will likely serve as the top backup to Le'Veon Bell if cleared to play.

