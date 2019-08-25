Montgomery rushed eight times for 21 yards and caught all four of his targets for 24 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 28-13 preseason loss to the Saints. He also lost a fumble.

Montgomery fumbled on his first touch but made up for it later with a two-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Ball security has always been an issue for the the converted wide receiver, but Montgomery's versatility should allow him to see the field in some two-back sets alongside starter Le'Veon Bell.