Montgomery rushed twice for one yard and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Philadelphia.

This was a deja vu stat line for Montgomery, who also had exactly two carries for one yard in the previous game. Le'Veon Bell is the only Jets running back worth owning as long as he's healthy.

