Montgomery rushed seven times for 36 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 22-10 win over Atlanta in Week 2 of preseason.

Montgomery got the start once again and capped off the opening drive with a one-yard score. He seems to be solidifying his grasp on the No. 2 running back job behind Le'Veon Bell, and Montgomery's ability to convert from in close here bodes well for his potential role should any injuries befall Bell during the season.

