Montgomery could see added playing time Monday against the Browns, even though teammate Le'Veon Bell (shoulder) expects to play, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Bell got good news Thursday when an MRI revealed no structural damage. He figures to start and get most of the backfield work, but he won't necessarily repeat his 100 percent snap share from Week 1. The Jets used Montgomery on just five snaps in a 17-16 loss to the Bills, yielding two carries for four yards. The running backs will have to work with Trevor Siemian instead of Sam Darnold, who is expected to miss multiple games while he recovers from mononucleosis.