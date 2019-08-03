Jets' Ty Montgomery: Shakes ankle injury
Montgomery (ankle) returned to practice Saturday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Montgomery has been one of the team's early standouts throughout training camp, quietly asserting himself as the No. 3 back ahead of Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon, even sharing time on the field with major free-agent addition Le'Veon Bell during scrimmages. It remains to be seen if the 26-year-old can realistically jump over Bilal Powell to earn the primary backup duties, but should Bell suffer an injury of any sort, it's entirely possible Powell and Montgomery could form a backfield by committee.
