Montgomery's one-year contract is a veteran minimum deal with a $90,000 signing bonus, Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News reports.

Montgomery's experience and receiving ability might make him the favorite for the No. 2 running back job, but his contract suggests he'll face competition from Elijah McGuire, Trenton Cannon and De'Angelo Henderson. The 26-year-old hasn't done much of note since 2016 and could end up on the roster bubble if he struggles to get acclimated during the offseason program. Coach Adam Gase said he's wary of overworking Le'Veon Bell, but it's still a good bet the prized offseason acquisition pushes for 20 touches per game (his career average is 24.9).

