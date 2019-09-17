Jets' Ty Montgomery: Six touches versus Browns in Week 2
Montgomery rushed three times for a total of 25 yards, while catching all three of his targets for 15 receiving yards during Monday's 23-3 loss to Cleveland.
Montgomery has established himself as the Jets' No. 2 running back in the early going of 2019, but from a workload perspective, that is not saying much. Le'Veon Bell has dominated the running back touches as would be expected, fielding 88.4 percent of the carries and 86.4 percent of the targets among the position group. Upcoming in Week 3, Montgomery is in line to once again serve as the change-of-pace option, as the Jets face a Patriots defense that has yet to give up a rushing score -- or a touchdown of any kind for that matter -- through its first two games of 2019.
