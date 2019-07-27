Montgomery has been impressive during the first days of training camp, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Montgomery is competing for a roster spot in New York behind starter Le'Veon Bell. It's almost certain that the Jets won't opt to keep all of Montgomery, Bilal Powell, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon as reserve options behind Bell, and a continued strong showing throughout training camp could tentatively secure Montgomery the top backup job.