Montgomery rushed twice for seven yards and caught his lone target for five more in Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants.

Montgomery got the start with Le'Veon Bell sitting this one out, solidifying his position as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart. He showed off his versatile skill set in his one drive of action, and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News believes that will be a common theme this season given Montgomery's ability to line up both in the backfield and outside while running and receiving at a high level.