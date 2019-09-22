Montgomery (personal) is listed as active for Sunday's game against New England.

Montgomery was excused from Friday's practice for personal reasons, but he's not among the Jets' Week 3 inactives and will thus be able to handle his change-of-pace duties behind Le'Veon Bell. It's a role that yielded him five carries for 29 yards and three catches for 15 yards through two games.

