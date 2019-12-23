Play

Montgomery rushed twice for seven yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Montgomery didn't see much action while Le'Veon Bell was a workhorse against his former team, finishing with 29 touches. New York closes out the season with a Week 17 trip to Buffalo, where Montgomery should continue to split backup duties with Bilal Powell.

