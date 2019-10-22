Jets' Ty Montgomery: Two carries in blowout loss
Montgomery rushed twice for nine yards and failed to haul in his lone target in Monday's 33-0 loss to New England.
Montgomery's touches came in garbage time, although you could pretty much consider the whole game to have been garbage time given the Jets' awful performance from the get-go. There remains nothing to see here as long as Le'Veon Bell's healthy.
