Montgomery rushed twice for four yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Bills.

Montgomery was the only Jets running back to touch the ball besides Le'Veon Bell, but Bell served as the workhorse with 17 carries and six catches, including New York's lone offensive touchdown. As long as Bell stays healthy, Montgomery won't see enough volume to carve out a fantasy-relevant role.

