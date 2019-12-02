Play

Montgomery rushed once for seven yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 22-6 loss to Cincinnati.

Montgomery has totaled more than 20 yards from scrimmage only once all season, and that was way back in Week 2. He remains locked into a third-string role behind Le'Veon Bell and Bilal Powell.

