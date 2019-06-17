Montgomery will have to earn a roster spot in camp, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

With New York bringing back veteran Bilal Powell, the team is set up for a healthy running back competition behind Le'Veon Bell. Stypulkoski believes Montgomery's ability to shift to wide receiver in a pinch should help earn him the inside track for one of the available spots behind Bell, but the team almost certainly won't keep all of Bell, Powell, Montgomery, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon.

More News
Our Latest Stories