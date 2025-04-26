The Jets selected Baron in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 176th overall.

Baron enjoyed an impressive NFL Combine, highlighted by a 4.62 40-yard dash and 36-inch vertical jump at 6-foot-5, 258 pounds. His production was solid during his final two college seasons at Tennessee and Miami, respectively, and he led the Hurricanes with 11.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2024. Baron needs to work on establishing himself as a run stopper before he can work into a three-down rotation, but his plus athleticism could open the door to a situational pass-rushing role in New York.