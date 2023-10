Conklin didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

Conklin had at least three catches in each of the previous five games, but he didn't account for any of Zach Wilson's 17 completions in the overtime victory. His two targets matched the combined total of C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert, so Conklin remains the top pass catching option among the Jets' tight ends heading into a Week 9 home game against the Chargers on MNF.