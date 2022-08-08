Conklin was the most targeted player in Saturday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Conklin caught seven passes from starting quarterback Zach Wilson, including a touchdown. Coach Robert Saleh has described Conklin's performance in camp as "a pleasant surprise" and Conklin has consistently won 1-on-1 matchups against defenders. Both Conklin and fellow offseason addition C.J. Uzomah are likely to see significant playing time in 2022, but it sounds like the former Vikings tight end has made the stronger impression as a pass-catcher thus far.