Conklin started and caught his lone target for seven yards in Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants.

Conklin's reception came from the arm of new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who made his preseason debut with the Jets on Saturday. The veteran tight end posted a modest 58/552/3 receiving line while starting for New York last year, but he could see a slight bump in production simply from the upgrade Rodgers gives this offense. The Jets will mix in veteran C.J. Uzomah and sophomore Jeremy Ruckert at tight end, so Conklin shouldn't be valued as high other starting tight ends who dominate their team's touch/target shares.