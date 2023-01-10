Conklin caught two of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 11-6 loss to the Dolphins. He had 58 catches on 87 targets for 552 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

An offseason move from Minnesota to New York had a minimal impact on Conklin's stats, as he posted a near carbon copy of his 2021 season with the Vikings. In the first season of his three-year contract with the Jets, Conklin had the same number of targets and touchdowns while totaling three fewer catches and 41 fewer yards than his final year in Minnesota. The 27-year-old tight end finished second on the team behind rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson in receiving yards, albeit with half of Wilson's total.