Conklin caught all eight of his targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 27-12 loss to Cincinnati.

C.J. Uzomah returned from a hamstring injury, but Conklin remained the clear top pass-catcher among New York's tight ends, as Uzomah was targeted only once. Conklin led all Jets in catches and receiving yards, and he has been targeted 24 times through three weeks by veteran Joe Flacco. He'll hope to get similar volume from Zach Wilson (knee) when the starting quarterback returns, which could be as soon as Week 4 against the Steelers.