Conklin caught five of six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Aside from a 68-yard TD grab by Garrett Wilson (undisclosed), Conklin was the only Jets receiving option to make any kind of impact, as the veteran tight end gave QB Zach Wilson a reliable safety valve in the face of a relentless Dallas pass rush. Conklin doesn't have much of a fantasy ceiling, but his developing chemistry with his young quarterback could give him a solid floor in Week 3 against the Patriots.