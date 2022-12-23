Conklin caught all four of his targets for 34 yards in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.
Conklin finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Michael Carter's 44, as Zach Wilson threw for only 92 yards before being benched well into the third quarter. The offense moved better after Chris Streveler replaced Wilson, but Jets pass catchers will be tough to trust in Week 17 against the Seahawks unless quarterback Mike White (ribs) is cleared to return.
