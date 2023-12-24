Conklin caught four of seven targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 30-28 win over the Commanders.

The veteran tight end finished third on the Jets in catches, targets and receiving yards, but his production and usage paled in comparison to Breece Hall (12-96-0 on 16 targets) and Garrett Wilson (9-76-0 on 15 targets.) Conklin has found a steady role in the offense no matter who's been under center for New York, hauling in three or four passes in five straight games on between five and nine targets, but he's still looking for his first touchdown of 2023 heading into a Week 17 clash with the Browns.