Conklin caught four of his six targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Kansas City.
Conklin's six targets only finished behind top wideout Garrett Wilson's 14 on Sunday. The veteran tight end has alternated modest and poor receiving totals through four games, resulting in a low-end option for fantasy purposes. Conklin has yet to be targeted in the red zone, a trend that hurts his point potential heading into next Sunday's matchup against Denver.
