Conklin caught five of eight targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Buffalo.
Conklin ranked second on the Jets in targets but failed to make much of the volume, falling short of 30 yards for the seventh time in the past nine games. After a strong start to his Jets tenure, Conklin has fallen off despite continuing to get the vast majority of targets over C.J. Uzomah.
More News
-
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Quiet against former team•
-
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Three catches in Week 12 win•
-
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Two catches in road loss•
-
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Limited role in run-heavy win•
-
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores twice in Week 8 loss•
-
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Team-high six targets in Week 7 win•