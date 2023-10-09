Conklin had four receptions on five targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

Conklin finished first in receiving yardage for the Jets in a game where neither team threw for more than 200 yards. The veteran tight end has quietly contributed 50 or more yards in three of his last four contests. Conklin has yet to hit pay dirt this season, something he will attempt to correct against the Eagles next Sunday.