Conklin caught all six of his targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks.

The tight end was the only one of Mike White's targets to have any kind of success -- no other Jet had more than three catches, and Corey Davis' 45 receiving yards was second on the team. It's Conklin's best performance since he hauled in 84 yards in Week 3, but he'll remain a volatile fantasy option in Week 18 against the Dolphins.