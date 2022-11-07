Conklin caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Bills.

New York implemented a run-heavy game plan in the upset win, and rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson was prioritized when the team turned to the air, accounting for eight of Zach Wilson's 18 completions and 92 of the quarterback's 154 passing yards. Conklin's inconsistent usage can be frustrating, as he's been targeted at least seven times on four different occasions but has also drawn two or fewer targets thrice heading into New York's Week 10 bye.