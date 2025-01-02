Conklin (calf) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Conklin also was deemed a non-participant Wednesday, which gives him one more opportunity to practice ahead of Sunday's season finale against the Dolphins. If Conklin is limited or out this weekend, Jeremy Ruckert and Kenny Yeboah would be candidates to see added Week 18 tight end snaps and targets for the Jets.
