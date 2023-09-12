Conklin caught his only target for two yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.

Conklin was the only tight end to draw a target for the Jets, who went with a run-heavy approach after Aaron Rodgers suffered what turned out to be a season-ending torn Achilles on the opening drive. With New York likely to implement a more risk-averse offense for Zach Wilson moving forward, Conklin could see a slight uptick in usage in Week 2 against the Cowboys and beyond.