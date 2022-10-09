Conklin didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.
Conklin has just six targets in two games since Zach Wilson returned from a knee injury after racking up 24 over three games with Joe Flacco under center. After his early run of usefulness, Conklin's fantasy stock is falling ahead of a Week 6 trip to Green Bay.
