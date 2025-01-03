Conklin (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Conklin mustered a limited practice Friday after being a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday to give himself a shot at suiting up. If he's unable to play Sunday, Conklin would finish the season with 49 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets. Jeremy Ruckert would be the top candidate for increased playing time in that scenario.