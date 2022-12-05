Conklin caught two of seven targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings.

Facing the team with which he spent his first four seasons, Conklin failed to make much of his opportunities. He has been targeted at least seven times on five separate occasions this season, but only two of those busy games have come from Week 4 onward. In Week 14, Conklin will face a Bills team that held him to seven yards back in Week 9.