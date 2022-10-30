Conklin caught six of 10 targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Conklin scored from eight yards out in the second quarter to put the Jets up 10-3, but New York failed to add any more points until Conklin's nine-yard touchdown late in the fourth. These were the first two touchdowns since the season opener for the tight end, who led the Jets in targets and has been targeted at least seven times in four of eight games. A pass-heavy game script is likely in Week 9 against the Bills, which should lead to another high-volume game for Conklin.