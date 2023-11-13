Conklin caught all seven of his targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 16-12 loss to Vegas.

Conklin set season highs in catches and receiving yards for the second consecutive week, topping his six catches for 66 yards from Week 9 against the Chargers. The tight end has emerged as the third-best player in the Jets' struggling offense behind wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, but Conklin's still searching for his first touchdown of the season heading into a Week 11 road matchup with the Bills.