Conklin caught one of two targets for seven yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over Carolina.

Conklin got his feet wet in the second of the Jets' four preseason games. After leading New York's tight ends with 552 receiving yards in 2022, Conklin projects to occupy a similar role in 2023 while splitting playing time with C.J. Uzomah. Jeremy Ruckert could also push for playing time at tight end this season, but the 2022 third-round pick suffered a shoulder injury in Saturday's game.