Conklin caught four of seven targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Dolphins.

Conklin led the team in targets and receiving yards, but nobody on the Jets reached 30 receiving yards as neither Zach Wilson (head) nor Trevor Siemian led any scoring drives. Conklin has caught at least four passes in eight of 14 games, but the veteran tight end has yet to record a touchdown this season. Siemian hasn't thrown a touchdown on 39 pass attempts in 2023, so Conklin's unlikely to snap the touchdown drought in Week 16 against the Commanders, especially if Wilson's unable to play after leaving the loss to Miami in the first half.