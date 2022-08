Conklin caught three of four targets for 23 yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over Philadelphia.

Conklin was significantly more involved than fellow offseason acquisition C.J. Uzomah, who drew just one target, albeit in the end zone. It will be hard for either Jets tight end to produce consistent fantasy value while working in a timeshare at the position, but Conklin appears to have the higher ceiling as a pass catcher.