Conklin caught three of four targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Conklin wasn't a major part of the game plan as Zach Wilson threw for just 186 yards, but New York won the turnover battle 4-0 to pull off the upset win. Heading into the Jets' Week 7 bye, Conklin has caught at lest three passes in all but one game, but he's still looking his first touchdown of the season.